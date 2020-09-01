Florida DOT set to deploy near-miss detection system from Iteris and AMAG

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has selected Iteris to deploy a near-miss identification system at key intersections in three Florida counties in support of FDOT’s Driving Down Fatalities traffic safety vision of a congestion and fatality-free transportation system across the state.

Under the terms of the two-year software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement, Iteris, in exclusive partnership with Advanced Mobility Analytics Group (AMAG), a digital platform provider for proactive road safety analytics and management, will implement the Iteris/AMAG near-miss system at key intersections in the City of Lakeland, Seminole County and the City of West Palm Beach.

Delivered as part of Iteris’ expanding safety-focused SaaS offering, a component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, the Iteris/AMAG near-miss system will enable the state of Florida to proactively reduce crashes through both continuous and diagnostic safety evaluations.

The Iteris/AMAG near-miss system will provide FDOT with critical insights for managing risk for vulnerable road users such as bicyclists and pedestrians, in addition to reducing vehicular conflicts. The solution will provide both spatial and temporal insights regarding crash risk, and will provide monitoring of both continuous risk to support operational decision making, and diagnostic risk to support safety planning and management functions.

Future enhancements to the near-miss system may also include a connected and automated vehicle-compatible traffic incident alert system, an object identification system and an adaptive traffic signal control for real-time safety optimisation.

“By implementing this proactive safety and operational improvement system using innovative and emerging technologies, FDOT is demonstrating its strong commitment to improving the safety for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians,” says Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise in arterial and intersection operations, and AMAG’s advanced safety analytics, to deliver this groundbreaking solution, which allows for identification of intersections with high crash risk and assist in determining optimal countermeasures to avoid future crashes in the state of Florida.”

The ClearMobility Platform is the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualise and optimise mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.