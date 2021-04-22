Intercomp gets NTEP certification for wireless touchscreen indicator for static scales

Intercomp’s TS30 CPU with touchscreen indicator is now NTEP Class III/IIIL Certified for use in static wheel load weighing. The TS30 CPU is an advanced touchscreen indicator for self-contained operation of portable scales.

The touchscreen display and intuitive graphic user interface is housed in a rugged, standalone wireless indicator which allows operators to set up scales, weigh vehicles and create weighing records with greater speed, flexibility, and operator safety.

Connected to Intercomp’s portable scales, the certified TS30 CPU provides the ability to collect, process, and display vehicle weight data on a single screen. Weights from wheels, axles, axle groups, and gross vehicle weights (GVW) are displayed in real time. Vehicle records are printed on the integrated ticket printer or exported and downloaded. The NTEP certification enables cable free use of this indicator with Intercomp’s portfolio of wireless or cabled NTEP certified scales.

“NTEP certification of the TS30 allows for use of an easy to operate, intuitive touchscreen display for certified weighing operations,” says Jon Arnold, market specialist at Intercomp, “with vehicle wheel, axle, group and gross weight information displayed at once. Communicating via our RFX wireless technology, the CPU and scales enable safe scale operations without walking around vehicles to view and record the scales.”

The TS30 CPU features Intercomp’s RFX wireless remote communication capabilities, providing line-of-sight connectivity up to 300ft (90m), and the ability to connect with up to 12 scales. The CPU offers on-board storage capacity for over 2 million separate weight records, and data can be exported via multiple USB or Ethernet ports. The CPU has the intuitive touchscreen interface, rechargeable battery, and thermal printer integrated and self-contained in a ruggedized all-weather case, built to withstand the demands of portable weighing operations.