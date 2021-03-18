Average speed cameras from Jenoptik go live on M4 in South Wales

A new average speed camera scheme delivered by ANPR camera company Jenoptik Traffic Solutions went live on the M4 in South Wales, UK, this week (beginning Monday 15 March).

A total of 32 new Specs cameras have been installed along the 15 mile stretch of the M4 through Gwent between junction 24 at The Coldra to junction 28 Newport West. The cameras are part of the Welsh Government’s plans to manage congestion along the M4, improve journey times, reduce the risk of accidents and improve air quality.

Jenoptik’s solution monitors the number plates of vehicles as they pass fixed points on the network, then calculates the time taken compared with how long it should take if the vehicle was driving at the speed limit. Vehicles taking less time can therefore be shown to be going too fast. 24/7 monitoring will take place, supported by Jenoptik’s patented Vector IR ‘dark light’ illuminators.

The cameras go live today for validation and enforcement checks to take place before notices of prosecution begin being issued to speeding drivers in the summer.

Welsh Transport Minister Ken Skates says that the cameras are part of the country’s “clear objective to reduce emissions from the transport sector,” while Teresa Ciano from Go Safe, which is monitoring the data explains, “There are many benefits to a reduced speed limit on this section of road and vehicles utilising the road should see road safety and journey improvements.”

South Wales Police assistant chief constable Mark Travis adds, “I welcome the introduction of a permanent reduced limit and corresponding Average Speed Camera scheme to ensure compliance on this section of the M4 and to reduce death on Welsh roads.”

“Once again when a road operator looks to improve safety, it turns to Jenoptik,” comments Jenoptik’s deputy MD Geoff Collins. “Our solution is proven again and again to deliver safer roads, more reliable journeys and reduced emissions. Responsible drivers on the M4 can be confident that the cameras will help deliver a better journey thanks to a fair and accurate enforcement solution.”