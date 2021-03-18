Videalert integrates CCTV enforcement platform with Zatpark

CCTV traffic enforcement pioneer Videalert has integrated its digital video platform with ZatPark’s end-to-end parking management software to enhance the ability of local authorities in the UK to manage permit parking and deliver significant productivity improvements, using Videalert’s mobile enforcement vehicles (MEVs).

This integration will allow ZatPark data relating to applications for new resident and visitor parking permits to be synchronised to Videalert MEVs via 4G/5G ensuring that the vehicle’s onboard systems are always up to date. It eliminates the need for operators to manually upload or download data onto USB drives and improves efficiency by ensuring MEVs are using the latest data, reducing the incidence of false reads.

“We are pleased to announce this integration with ZatPark further extends the capability of our MEVs in reducing the burden on back-office staff and alleviating frustration for vehicle owning residents,” says Rob Kinch, Videalert’s technology and innovation director.

This functionality is now available throughout Videalert’s expanding range of multi-purpose MEVs which includes fully electric cars, vans and bikes as well as hybrid and other fuel variants. It can also be retrofitted to existing vehicles regardless of supplier.

“Videalert’s integration with ZatPark allows real-time synchronisation of data throughout the enforcement chain,” adds Gavin Manger, head of solutions at ZatPark. “We know our clients will gain real value from this partnership, helping teams to ‘Work Everyday Better’ for residents and motorists.”