International Transport Forum launches new database to help tackle climate change

A new database has been launched by the ITF (International Transport Forum) which documents transportation policies aimed at reducing CO2 emissions that have been implemented around the world and reveals their costs, benefits and effectiveness.

The Transport Climate Action Directory (TCAD) is publicly available and it is envisioned that it will help decision-makers as they consider a range of options that can deliver concrete decarbonization outcomes for transport in their specific national context, helping them to translate their ambitions into actions.

The directory contains more than 60 different mitigation measures along with the evidence-base needed to assess their effectiveness.

Christian U. Haas, CEO of PTV Group, a technology provider that was part of this unique decarbonization transport initiative, says: “It’s great to be part of this outstanding decarbonization initiative and to support with knowledge and technology to describe the impacts of concrete measures to optimize mobility and transportation for a cleaner and smarter future.

The Transport Climate Action Directory specifically aims to support countries in the upcoming first revision of their nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for the 2021 Conference of Parties (COP26) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The project is based on a partnership of more than 70 governments, organizations, institutions, foundations, and companies under the auspices of the International Transport Forum. It is supported with funding from the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 program and the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of Germany’s Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.