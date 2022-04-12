Gridserve completes UK motorway charger upgrade

Just 10 months after taking ownership of the Gridserve Electric Highway, the company has upgraded all of its chargers across the UK’s motorway network.

Gridserve has replaced more than 300 medium power electric highway chargers at over 130 motorway service areas run by Extra, Moto, Roadchef, Welcome Break and Westmorland.

The company has also started to deliver new high power electric hubs, which have six or more high power chargers. Three new sites are now operational in Swansea, Exeter and Burton-in-Kendal, with a further nine under construction.

The Swansea, Exeter and Burton-in-Kendal Electric hubs have chargers that are capable of speeds of up to 350kW. The sites are on major arterial routes in south Wales and south west and north west England, where 24 new chargers can deliver up to 100 miles of range in less than 10 minutes.

April will also see the start of the roll out of the dual charging feature on the Gridserve Electric Highway’s medium power chargers. This will enable multiple connectors to be used at the same time, on a single charger, doubling the number of cars that can charge at once at those locations.

With the 2030 ban on new petrol or diesel vehicles, Gridserve says significant growth continues to be needed to support the mass market transition to electric vehicles.

“As an early adopter of electric vehicles myself, the Electric Highway network played an essential role in enabling me to make the switch,” says Gridserve CEO Toddington Harper. “However those days are long gone and Gridserve’s focus is delivering an EV charging network fit for purpose to support the mass-market transition to electric vehicles.”