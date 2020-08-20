Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»Covid-19: MassDOT releases Mobility Dashboard to help public understand pandemic affects on networks

Covid-19: MassDOT releases Mobility Dashboard to help public understand pandemic affects on networks

0
By on Covid-19, Traveler Information Systems

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced the release of its new MassDOT Mobility Dashboard – a resource for members of the public to visualise, analyse, and monitor data collected by MassDOT to better understand the effects of Covid-19 on the state’s transportation network.

MassDOT is continually monitoring the impacts of Covid-19 on roadways, transit services, and Registry transactions. The dashboard is an interactive roundup of key indicators that primarily reflect how much people are travelling, how they are getting around, and where they are going throughout the Commonwealth. This data is updated weekly, with the date of the last update displayed prominently at the top of the page.

MassDOT secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack

“This dashboard is just one of the ways that MassDOT is compiling and monitoring transportation data,” says MassDOT secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. “Having one central location to access and analyze the impacts of COVID-19 increases public accessibility.”

While MassDOT is not the only state transportation agency in the US that has developed Covid-19 related mobility dashboards (see VermontUtahWashington State), the MassDOT Mobility Dashboard succinctly organizes a variety of multimodal data about movement in the Commonwealth that covers a wide range of topics all in one place. Topics include traffic volumes, transit revenue, safety and more. The dashboard is a valuable resource for all stakeholders and enthusiasts of Massachusetts’ transportation network.

Share.

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts

Comments are closed.