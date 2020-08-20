Covid-19: MassDOT releases Mobility Dashboard to help public understand pandemic affects on networks

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced the release of its new MassDOT Mobility Dashboard – a resource for members of the public to visualise, analyse, and monitor data collected by MassDOT to better understand the effects of Covid-19 on the state’s transportation network.

MassDOT is continually monitoring the impacts of Covid-19 on roadways, transit services, and Registry transactions. The dashboard is an interactive roundup of key indicators that primarily reflect how much people are travelling, how they are getting around, and where they are going throughout the Commonwealth. This data is updated weekly, with the date of the last update displayed prominently at the top of the page.

“This dashboard is just one of the ways that MassDOT is compiling and monitoring transportation data,” says MassDOT secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. “Having one central location to access and analyze the impacts of COVID-19 increases public accessibility.”

While MassDOT is not the only state transportation agency in the US that has developed Covid-19 related mobility dashboards (see Vermont, Utah, Washington State), the MassDOT Mobility Dashboard succinctly organizes a variety of multimodal data about movement in the Commonwealth that covers a wide range of topics all in one place. Topics include traffic volumes, transit revenue, safety and more. The dashboard is a valuable resource for all stakeholders and enthusiasts of Massachusetts’ transportation network.