Inrix to provide smart vehicle navigation for Ford vehicles to find cheaper parking and fuel

Ford and data analytics company Irnix are teaming up to help customers find cheaper options for fuel prices and steer drivers to find open parking spots. Available in the all new Sync 4 connected vehicle system with navigation, drivers will soon be able to easily find, compare and navigate to available parking spaces, as well as search for the lowest fuel prices nearby.

These services will be available in Ford vehicles globally equipped with Sync 4, starting with the all-new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle (pictured below), Bronco two- and four-door models, and F-150.

Sync 4 technology also combines conversational voice recognition with internet search, so drivers and passengers always have access to the latest information.

Gary Jablonski, manager, Ford Connected Vehicle Infotainment Systems, says: “Customers want connected vehicle technologies to work more like smartphones with real-time, personalized services – and that is exactly what SYNC 4 offers, including INRIX’s parking and fuel price innovations. For example, many F-150 customers drive from job to job in new areas where we can help guide them to gas stations and parking spots closest to them, or perhaps a bit further if they are looking for cheaper options.”

Bryan Mistele, president and CEO of INRIX, adds: “Since 2008, INRIX has played an important role bringing connected services to Ford SYNC drivers. These services are no longer just a selling point but a requirement – real-time information like traffic, parking and fuel play a critical role in the entire driving experience.”

INRIX launched the industry’s first dynamic off-street parking service in 2013, followed by the first integrated on-street parking solution in June 2015. INRIX Parking offers access to the world’s most comprehensive and accurate parking database in 150 countries.