VIDEO: How ODOT will save over US$700,000 a year in Region 1, just by changing light bulbs

Oregon DOT (ODOT) has just released this video explaining the huge benefits of switching to LED street lighting. It is now converting over 8,000 high pressure sodium lights to LED on highways around Region 1. This includes lights in Multnomah, Clackamas, Hood River, and eastern Washington counties. Region 1 is expected to save more than US$700,000 annually in lighting costs. This project improves lighting while reducing carbon emissions, energy costs, and maintenance costs.
VIDEO: How ODOT will save over US$700,000 a year in Region 1, just by changing light bulbs0
