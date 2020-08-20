A new partnership between AV systems developers DeepRoute and electric vehicle pioneers Cao Cao Mobility is promising to commercialise autonomous robo-taxis for deployment at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.

Cao Cao will integrate DeepRoute’s new Level 4 full-stack self-driving system, including its second generation sensing system, DeepRoute-Sense II, into its dedicated fleet of Geometry A fully electric vehicles at the multisport event.

The autonomous robo-taxis represent a new milestone in Cao Cao vision to usher in a fully autonomous future where transportation is safer and more efficient. Asian Games athletes and guests will be able to use the Cao Cao app to seamlessly hail these vehicles to get around the event sites.

DeepRoute’s new, second generation sensing system, DeepRoute-Sense II, will transform Cao Cao fleet of electric vehicles into robo-taxis with advanced self-driving capabilities. DeepRoute’s comprehensive system provides vehicles with every component needed for Level 4 self-driving technology – including sensing, HD mapping, perception, planning and control, simulation system and cloud technology.

The slim, water-resistant roof-box design for DeepRoute-Sense houses seven DeepRoute-Vision vehicle cameras, three lidar sensors, a global navigation satellite system (GNSS) with two GPS antennas, and other advanced sensors. The system also integrates a telecommunication and data synchronization controller to accurately synchronize data from the different sensors in real time.

With built-in 5G support, DeepRoute-Sense gives companies the ability to remotely control vehicles so operators can take over a vehicle’s driving system if needed. Plus, 5G capabilities will be essential for future vehicle-to-vehicle communication networks in smart cities. This fully integrated design makes it easier for companies to quickly and safely test and deploy autonomous vehicle fleets around the world.

“Our partnership with DeepRoute reinforces our shared vision of making transportation safer, connected and accessible as we work together to develop the highest-performing and safest autonomous vehicles,” says Jinliang Liu, chairman of Cao Cao Mobility. “As the chief partner of the 2022 Asian Games, we are excited to have the athletes and guests experience riding in autonomous robo-taxis, which will be the primary mode of transportation in the not-so-distant future.”

“It is an honour to be working alongside automotive giant Geely and Cao Cao to demonstrate our innovative self-driving technologies at the upcoming 2022 Asian Games,” says Nianqiu Liu, vice president of DeepRoute. “Our second generation DeepRoute-Sense system will help drive this new era of transportation forward with our comprehensive self-driving technologies integrated into one compact design for easy integration and deployment.”