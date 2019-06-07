Ottopia collaborating with Denso on a teleoperation system for CAVs

An Israeli technology company that is enabling remote vehicle operation, Ottopia, has announced a collaboration with Denso Corporation, the world’s second largest automotive Tier 1 supplier, and launched a new CAV teleoperation platform.

Ottopia has also announced the launch of its Advanced Teleoperation (ATO) platform, providing both direct and indirect remote control of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs). The new ATO platform offers a unique integration of human operators with patent pending Artificial Intelligence (AI) software to set a new safety standard for teleoperation in the automotive industry. Teleoperation is necessary to assist autonomous vehicles through complex situations. Industry consensus is that there will always be cases when human intervention is required. The Ottopia ATO platform provides this human assistance, offering the safest, most scalable and cyber-secure solution currently available on the market.

Ottopia’s ATO platform uses proprietary network bonding and ultra-low latency video compression to reliably deliver real-time remote operation of vehicles over existing public cellular networks. The company’s unique technology focuses on safety and scale. By employing advanced AI and indirect methods of control, the operator is able to efficiently support multiple CAVs. The platform also introduces an active safety layer of vehicle-side software that ensures safe operation even in harsh conditions such as lost cellular connection or extreme weather events. The platform also enables remote control of non-autonomous vehicles in industries such as freight, shipping, and construction. Currently working on future deployments with some of the biggest automotive corporations in the world, such as Denso, Ottopia will publicly demonstrate its new teleoperation platform during EcoMotion Week, which is taking place from June 10-13, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“Our collaboration with Denso has been phenomenal from day one,” said Ottopia’s CEO and founder, Amit Rosenzweig. “Denso is interested in a teleoperation solution focused on safety and scalability. These are exactly the values we are committed to, while building the world’s first automotive-grade teleoperation platform. Anyone who is interested in teleoperation, from robotaxi companies to fleet management and logistics companies, can now deploy our APO platform.”

