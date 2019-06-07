Kapsch expands Spanish deployment of its intelligent mobility platform

Valladolid has become the latest Spanish city to deploy an integrated urban traffic management system from the Austrian end-to-end intelligent transportation systems (ITS) provider Kapsch TrafficCom.

As it takes the first steps towards becoming a ‘smart city’, Kapsch has implemented an intelligent mobility system in Valladolid that allows different transportation agencies to easily integrate all their data, which then offers citizens a single information point on schedules or incidents across various modes of transport. Part of a strategy that the Valladolid City Council launched in 2015, the project’s objective is to offer an integrated traffic control system citywide, including parking management and public transport operations. Citizens will receive reliable information about transport in their city from one single source on the municipal website. Travelers will also find real-time information on variable message signs (VMS) that the city authorities have recently installed for this purpose.

Based on Kapsch’s EcoTrafiX software platform, the system allows users to plan their journeys more rationally and efficiently. The system analyses information and status of the different public transport means in order to propose effective routes and organize traffic in real-time. The system optimizes the mobility conditions of collective transport, reduces traffic congestion in the city center, and guarantees that people have access to mobility in the best conditions. For the Valladolid City Council’s Mobility Department, the platform works as a ‘system of systems’, whose main functionalities include event and incident management, asset management, data analysis, report generation, as well as the availability of data on the municipal website.

The EcoTrafiX urban mobility platform helps to reduce travel time and CO₂ emissions while improving travelers’ safety. By gathering all traffic data into a real-time dynamic visualization approach, operators can further optimize vehicle flow, benefiting from excellent decision support for reactive response to incidents and events as well as multi-agency coordination. The EcoTrafiX software suite includes:

Command, which controls real-time city signals and devices;

Expert, which includes a set of modules to optimize traffic;

Mobility, which enables collaboration on events between multiple agencies or between multiple departments within one agency.

The EcoTrafix portfolio also includes a high-performance traffic control unit for street-level intersection operations.

Kapsch’s intelligent mobility systems have been deployed in many Spanish cities, including: Madrid, Malaga, Bilbao, Vitoria, Castellón, Donostia, La Coruña, Palencia, Huelva, and most recently, Avilés.