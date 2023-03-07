Haas Safety Cloud to be enhanced with Applied Information V2X data

A new partnership between V2X pioneers Applied Information and Haas Alert will get more connected vehicle information direct to drivers via Haas Alert’s Safety Cloud.

Haas Alert’s Safety Cloud uses real-time hazard data from emergency vehicles, roadway assets, and other sources to deliver digital alerts to drivers through connected vehicles and navigation apps.

Millions of drivers using Stellantis’ Uconnect telematics system in Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, and RAM vehicles can receive these alerts directly in the vehicle’s infotainment screens, and motorists can also receive alerts in any vehicle through Waze.

The newly announced collaboration will connect Applied Information infrastructure, emergency, and non-emergency equipment (OBUs, RSUs) to the Safety Cloud platform, enabling subscribed agencies to deliver digital alerts to millions of connected cars and mobile navigation applications.

The integration will also enable advanced V2X capabilities between vehicles and roadside equipment, such as emergency vehicle preemption at intersections to improve response time and reduce the risk of responder collisions, active school zones alerts to keep children safer while arriving at and leaving school, and mid-block crosswalks when pedestrians are in the roadway.

“We know how much connectivity changes everything in the world of transportation,” says Bryan Mulligan, CEO of Applied Information. “Our integration with Safety Cloud means that agencies across the country will be able to use our equipment to deliver lifesaving alerts to millions of connected cars and platforms, fulfilling our commitment to improving safety, reliability, and mobility.”

“By embracing digital alerting and integrating with Safety Cloud, Applied Information is delivering on the promise of ITS and playing a critical role in making connected cities a reality across the country,” adds Cory Hohs, CEO of Haas Alert. “Digital alerting makes roads safer, and our partnership with Applied Information will help us prevent tragedies and get people home safely.”

