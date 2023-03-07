Bridgestone to offer new road-condition connected vehicle services

Bridgestone Mobility Solutions has announced the launch of Bridgestone Road Conditions to help cities and municipalities, road authorities, map providers and commercial fleet owners better understand the state and quality of roads.

The solutions portfolio provides valuable insights based on aggregated and anonymised data from Webfleet-connected vehicles

As a first step, customers can access two solutions that help identify the location and severity of road damage, as well as visualise various road assets. The advanced data solutions can play a significant role in increasing road and driver safety, aligned with the EU’s 50% reduction target for road deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

The Road Damage Detection solution identifies road anomalies by analysing anonymised and aggregated data leveraged from connected vehicles, which are equipped with Webfleet’s fleet management solutions. Using sensors and vehicle data, this unique tool accurately determines the locations of road damage, such as potholes, cracks and patches.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm enables the severity of road damage to be defined, helping drivers and fleet owners reduce the risk of accidents, as well as prevent damage to tyres and vehicles. Cities and road authorities can utilise these insights for preventive maintenance and infrastructure planning.

Moreover, the Road Asset Visualisation solution provides intelligence on roads and infrastructure by analysing multiple connected vehicle sensor as well as camera data. Vehicle-mounted cameras use Edge AI capabilities to process data directly on the device in real time, ensuring data privacy by uploading only anonymised data to the cloud for further analysis. This way, road assets and characteristics such as road signs, traffic lights and lane markings can be visualised and flagged if they are damaged, vandalized or blocked by vegetation.

“Bridgestone Road Conditions can help increase road safety and comfort by providing real-time data insights on road damage that allow preventive road maintenance, infrastructure planning and optimised traffic flow,” said Raghunath Banerjee, Vice President of Data Solutions at Bridgestone Mobility Solutions.

“These advanced data solutions will play a fundamental role in the digital transformation of future mobility, enabling development of smart cities, mobility-as-a-service providers as well as connected and autonomous vehicles. Following the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, our new portfolio of data solutions is contributing to a more sustainable and safer future of mobility. ”

The Bridgestone E8 Commitment is a broad, global corporate commitment that defines the value Bridgestone promises to deliver to society, customers and future generations in eight focus areas: Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment.

These provide a compass to guide their strategic priorities, decision making and actions throughout every area of the business and operations. Bridgestone Road Conditions provides Ease, by bringing comfort and peace of mind to mobility life and Extension, by committing to nonstop mobility and innovation that keeps people and the world moving ahead.