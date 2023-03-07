Traffic Technology Today
Iteris wins $1.2m traffic design contract with Illinois DOT

Iteris has been chosen by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) District One for select traffic signal plan preparation and plan review projects, including accessible pedestrian systems (APS).

IDOT District One serves the Chicagoland area, one of the most populous urban areas in the nation. Located in northeastern Illinois, it includes 28,060 centerline miles of roads (2,775 state-maintained), serves over 650 million passengers, and is home to six counties: Cook, Lake, McHenry, Kane, DuPage, and Will.

Under the terms of the multi-year, $1.2 million contract, Iteris will provide design and review of accessible pedestrian systems (APS) on numerous state-owned traffic signals. Work will include preparation of plans, special provisions, estimates of cost, and review of APS plans by others. Further efforts may consist of traffic signal design and operation review, agency coordination, catalog cut review, signing design, traffic control, ITS elements and environmental impact map preparation.

The project will support IDOT’s Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) as well as their ADA Transition Plan, which together seek to provide innovative, sustainable, and multimodal transportation solutions while making Illinois’ transportation systems accessible to all.

“We are thrilled to support IDOT’s goals of improving safety, mobility, and accessibility to intersections and roadways by embarking on this project,” says Cliff Heise, regional vice president, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. “This initiative expands Iteris’ presence in the Midwest, while enhancing the effectiveness and accessibility of the region’s traffic signal infrastructure.”

