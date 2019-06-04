Applied Information highlighting V2X technologies at ITS America Annual Meeting

One of the USA’s leading developers of connected intelligent transportation systems and infrastructure, Applied Information Inc. (AII) is participating in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology presentations and demonstrations at the ITS America Annual Meeting in Washington DC.

During North America’s biggest event for the smart transportation industry, which is taking place this week from June 4-7, Applied Information is taking part in four presentations on connected V2X technologies and their deployment, as well as showcasing some of the company’s latest systems and equipment. The sessions with AII involvement are:

SS17 ‘The Imperative Role of Standards in the Connected and Automated Vehicle Landscape’ featuring – Kevin Cosgriff from the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA); AII’s president, Bryan Mulligan; Vincent D Park from AII-partner, Qualcomm Technologies; and Brad Stertz from Audi.

The Qualcomm Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) Industry Summit featuring – Jim Misener from Qualcomm; and AII’s Bryan Mulligan.

Technical Paper Session ‘Co-Deployment of DSRC Radio and Cellular Connected Vehicle Technology in Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama’ – presented by Dr Alex Hainen, assistant professor at the University of Alabama; and featuring AII’s Bryan Mulligan.

Special Session ‘The Case for Cellular V2X – led by Jim Misener of Qualcomm Technologies; featuring Alan Clelland from AII; Jovan Zagajac of the Ford Motor Company; Greg Krueger from HNTB; and Chris Armstrong from Panasonic.

The company also plans to show the latest advances in C-V2X technology for future deployment in the USA’s transportation infrastructure under the theme, ‘Connected Vehicles; infrastructure made easy’. AII will be demonstrating its latest Smart Cities transportation and C-V2X infrastructure technology, with the systems on display including: