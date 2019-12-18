Traffic and mobility in Baton Rouge focus of Stantec team

Multidisciplinary engineering consultancy Stantec has been selected to lead a US$312.6m project that will create comprehensive traffic management improvements, increased mobility, and community enhancements for the City of Baton Rouge in Louisiana.

The extensive mobility initiative is part of the city’s MoveBR roads improvement program; a dual-phase effort to revitalize infrastructure and enhance transport in East Baton Rouge Parish. The Stantec team’s scope of work on this project will focus on relieving traffic congestion, enhancing corridors, and increasing multi-modal mobility and safety. The city’s US$1.1bn MoveBR program, which consists of more than 70 projects divided into two project phases running concurrently, will be funded by a 30-year, half-cent sales tax approved by voters in November 2018. Early action projects have commenced with MoveBR anticipated to be substantially complete by early 2034.

This program illustrates a rising industry trend of municipalities playing a greater role in funding repairs and upgrades to local infrastructure to meet the needs of their constituents and the local economy. As a result, local governments are increasingly partnering with consultants to augment their own internal delivery capabilities and help meet the challenge of this increased expenditure. Using Stantec’s technical transportation experience and program management expertise on the MoveBR program will allow city staff to focus on positioning and planning for the next phase of work.

The Stantec-led team, supported by Sigma Consulting Group, MetroMorphosis, Marmillion Gray, ECM Consultants, Manning Architects, Integrated Logistical Support, Alpha Media and Covalent Logic, will undertake initiatives centred within three categories: existing corridor improvements, community enhancement roadway projects, and parish-wide traffic signalisation and synchronisation. The team will develop enhancements that improve traffic signal operations, vehicle congestion, drainage, and mobility of pedestrians, bicyclists, and mass transit riders while beautifying the corridors.

Upgrades to pedestrian and bicycle safety will include installing updates to existing infrastructure to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The Stantec team will also use its experience in water management and green infrastructure to incorporate stormwater and subsurface drainage elements that help minimise repetitive flooding and improve water quality. Additionally, the team will conduct equipment and software updates to improve real-time traffic analysis of major corridors, provide real-time data, and improve the reliability and control of traffic signals during day-to-day operations.

“MoveBR involves more than just improving traffic in Baton Rouge, it’s about enriching the quality of life for residents and visitors for years to come,” said Michael Bruce, senior principal at Stantec and program director for the project. “Our extensive experience designing resilient infrastructure using future-focused solutions allows our team to deliver advanced transportation enhancements that will streamline commutes, safely optimize all modes of mobility, and support the economic health of this community.”

Kelvin J Hill, assistant chief administrative officer for the City of Baton Rouge, said, “We are partnering with Stantec to help establish a framework for overall delivery of the MoveBR program that guides cohesive, streamlined implementation and minimises the impact to local businesses, residents and commuters while delivering on the promise to deliver value to our tax payers, relieving congestion and improving their quality of life.”