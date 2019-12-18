Road reporting tool launched for London travellers

Transport for London (TfL) has renewed the contract with its communication assets maintenance provider and launched a new service that makes it much simpler for people to report problems on the UK capital’s road network.

TfL has renewed its contract with UK-based transportation technology and network services company, Telent Technology Services Ltd, for another seven-year period starting in January 2020. The agreement covers a range of communication assets, including public address speakers, CCTV cameras inside and on buildings, customer ‘help points’ and information displays. The contract combines maintenance services, system design and upgrade works to TfL’s communications systems across a vast array of environments and sites, including all London Underground stations, depots and operational buildings, TfL office buildings, bus stations, river piers, cycle hire stations and the London Transport museum. This contract includes the management of security and access control systems, encompassing more than a quarter of a million assets across TfL’s estate, including at more than 270 underground stations and depots and at more than 80 bus stations and stands. Telent has maintained TfL’s communication assets since 1996.

“We are proud to be one of Transport for London’s suppliers and look forward to expanding the scope of our previous contract with them,” said Steve Dalton, managing director for transport at Telent. “Using innovative approaches and with our experienced team, we continue to build on our market-leading whole-life approach, ensuring that we constantly deliver best value for both TfL and Londoners.”

TfL has also launched the new Street Care service that allows people to use an online map and a short, simple form to let the agency know about problems related to roadworks, potholes and damaged bus shelters and traffic lights. TfL will then investigate problems reported through the service. As well as showing whether the problem has already been reported to TfL, the map allows everyone to see what action has been taken to fix the issue, giving the public a greater understanding of the work TfL is doing to fix London’s road network.

TfL is responsible for the busiest roads in the capital, known as red routes, which make up 5% of London’s roads but carry 30% of its traffic. The new Street Care service will automatically detect whether a problem is on TfL’s network or on roads controlled by a London borough or another authority. If the problem is on another authority’s roads, the service will send the details of it to the relevant team. The Street Care service can also be used to report a wide range of other issues on the road network, including graffiti and flyposting, problems with hoardings, scaffolding, mobile cranes, street lights and damaged trees.

“We work around the clock to keep our road network safe and in a good state of repair and want to make it as easy as possible for people to report issues when they find them,” said Glynn Barton, TfL’s director of network management. “The Street Care service will give people more information about the work we are doing on London’s road network and at bus stops and reassure Londoners that we really care about getting things fixed.”