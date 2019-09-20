PANYNJ travel apps project wins government award

The USA’s Center for Digital Government has honored the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey’s (PANYNJ) transport information Mobile Portals Project with a 2019 Government Experience Award in the state government experience category.

Presented by the Center for Digital Government, which is a national research and advisory institute focused on information technology (IT) policy and best practices in state and local government, the third annual Government Experience Awards recognize US agencies and authorities offering citizens increasingly sophisticated digital user experiences.

Global digital transformation and IT services company DMI supported the Port Authority in developing three new mobile applications for regional train, car and bus travelers:

The RidePATH app delivers real-time transit information for PATH train riders;

CrossingTime delivers real-time traffic conditions at all six PANYNJ bridge and tunnel crossings (George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Bayone Bridge, Goethals Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing);

My Terminal delivers services information for the Port Authority Bus Terminal, including detailed departure information.

DMI also developed responsive websites for John F Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Stewart International Airport, with work progressing from concept to deployment in three months.

“This year’s results are evidence that state and local government agencies are continuing to grow the sophistication of their digital experiences,” noted Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer for the Center for Digital Government. “The Government Experience Award winners from this year are not just leveraging innovative tools to amplify their reach, they are also going the extra mile to build a proper foundation to support the future and ensure citizens get the right information at the right time.”

PANYNJ’s chief technology officer, Robert Galvin, said, “The Mobile Portals Project successfully delivers real-time transit data to the more than 17 million residents of New York and New Jersey who travel by train, car and bus. We’re excited the RidePATH, CrossingTime and MyTerminal apps, as well as the responsive websites for our region’s four airports, are being recognized for enhancing the lives of the citizens we serve.”

DMI’s CEO and founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj, added, “Our team supporting PANYNJ should be proud of a job well done. We value our partnership with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. We look forward to collaborating on extending these initial capabilities to achieve the agency’s long-term mobile portal strategy.”