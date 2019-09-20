Qualcomm’s Smart Cities Accelerator Program expands

UK-based developer of connected street lighting and smart city data applications Telensa has joined the Smart Cities Accelerator Program operated by semiconductor and telecommunications company Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

The program connects cities, municipalities, government agencies and enterprises with end-to-end smart city solutions based on Qualcomm’s technology. The company is creating a rich ecosystem of smart city solutions based on its technology to help accelerate the transformation of smart urban infrastructure and data-driven services for the 21st century, including intelligent street lighting, metering, logistics, transportation and public WiFi.

Telensa’s latest device is the Multi-Sensor Pod (MSP), an array of streetlight-mounted units that measure how people use the city, the mix of traffic on the roads, hyper-local air quality and noise levels. This data is incredibly valuable for designing better city infrastructure and delivering more efficient city services. Each MSP converts video and radar imaging into detailed real-time insights, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques powered by the Qualcomm SDM845 processor. This edge processing eliminates the cost of moving raw data to the cloud. Telensa already uses Qualcomm’s products in its Sensor Hub device, a streetlight-mounted unit that connects third-party sensors to lighting and cellular networks.

“Telensa is a global leader in smart street lighting, with more than 1.7 million lights connected globally. In addition to lighting controls, this also provides a platform for pioneering innovation based around these installed networks using our technology,” said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director for business development and head of smart cities at Qualcomm. “We welcome Telensa to our Smart Cities Accelerator Program and are excited about the potential for this strategic partnership to accelerate the move towards data driven cities.”

Telensa’s EVP, Gordon Davidson, commented, “As Smart City sensor networks are being deployed at scale around the globe, they demand technology that is resilient, deployment proven and power efficient, all delivered sustainably at the right price point. Qualcomm’s unparalleled experience in smartphone technology allows it to deliver on all of these requirements making for an ideal partner. I’m really excited about joining this program and the benefits we can collaboratively deliver to cities, transforming the way they work with data.”