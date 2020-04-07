TRL’s Ryan Hood appointed new chair of ITS (UK)

The UK’s Intelligent Transport Society, ITS (UK), has announced that is has appointed Ryan Hood, TRL’s strategic account manager, as its new chair as WSP’s Ian Patey steps down after an unprecedented three years in the role.

“These are interesting times to take over,” Ryan Hood told the ITS (UK) Council meeting, held via a teleconference. “I’m really looking forward to launching the ITS (UK) Manifesto which we have been working on in the Strategy Committee and to lead the team to continue the great work Ian has done in increasing the relevance and influence of the Society during his time as Chair. Over the next 12 months, we will work during these very difficult times to support all members.”

“I wish Ryan all the best as Chair,” added Ian Patey. “We have worked very closely together during my time in the role and he has been a very good right-hand man. Being chair was a career highlight and ITS (UK) has a special place in my heart, so I promise to support him as he takes ITS (UK) forward.”

The Council ratified other key roles on Council:

Graeme Scott, IBI – Membership Director

Andrew Pearce, Jacobs – Finance Director

Niosha Kayhani, Cubic – International Director

Abigail Oakley, PA Consulting – Young Professionals Director

Fraser Sommerville, Atkins – Technical Director

Krishna Desai, Cubic – Communications Director

Prof Eric Sampson – Ambassador

The role of Vice Chair will be filled in due course after an election.

“I’d first of all like to put on record my thanks for the huge amount of work Ian has done as Chair,” concluded Jennie Martin, ITS (UK) secretary teneral. “He has gone above and beyond what we could have expected of him to deliver ideas, support and guidance to the Secretariat and the rest of Council. I am excited to be working with Ryan who has also proved himself to be extremely hands-on in his work for ITS (UK) and I know that the organisation’s leadership is in safe hands for at least another year. We have the challenge of assisting our members through the current coronavirus crisis and also working hard to help the UK win and then deliver the ITS World Congress in 2024. There’s lots to do but we have a great team to do it.”

The appointments are subject to ratification at next month’s AGM which will take place as planned, but as a virtual meeting.