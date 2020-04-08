Covid-19: Moovit launches service to turn fleets into essential-worker transit

Traffic Technology Today
Mobility as a Service pioneers Moovit, is launching an Emergency Mobilization On-Demand service that will help agencies, operators, and corporations transform existing resources — vehicle fleets that are going unused due to coronavirus lock-down measures — into on-demand solutions that will safely gets essential workers to their destination. In addition, Moovit is offering transit agencies and operators its Transit Data Manager free for 3 months, enabling them to deploy and communicate schedule, line changes, and service alerts quickly and easily.

