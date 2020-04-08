ADEC launches TDC2 Series for true presence detection

Swiss traffic and parking technology innovator ADEC has announced the launch of its new TDC2 Series of advanced traffic detectors, which use Passive Infrared (PIR) and Ultrasonic (US) technology.

The new detectors, which are capable of recording vehicle events (count) and distance (height), are provided via RS 485 databus, additional true-presence is available via dry contact / relay output. The device can toggle the output for objects at a specific distance range, ignoring objects closer or further away. Valid range is 0.5 – 10m (1.7 – 33ft.).

ADEC TDC2 Series detectors are specifically designed for a variety of traffic data collection and traffic control applications where true presence detection are required, such as, vehicle counting (volume); traffic light control; green light request; object / vehicle true presence; vehicle discrimination by height.

TDC2 traffic detectors employ PIR and US detection zones. A combination of static and dynamic detection channels form a total of two overlapping detection zones. The thermal radiation contrast of a vehicle moving into or through the detection zones against the background radiation of the road surface correlates to the passage of a vehicle, the changes in distance from the detector provide information about the presence and/or height of a vehicle.

Sophisticated algorithms transform the sensors data into height, occupancy and directional information for each event without the need for external computing equipment.

Recommended mounting points are gantries, overpasses or bridges or alternatively on a pole at the roadside. Clearly superior performance and reliability are a result of: Quad-channel PIR detection combined with single US zone; full temperature compensation across entire temperature range and sophisticated ALG.

The TDC2-PIRUS (passive-infrared ultra-sound) dual-technology detector is fit with an Amphenol C16 seven-pin circular device connector. The leads carry the SPST relay contact, RS 485 serial, ultrasonic synchronization line and the power.

Configuration involves spatial as well as time parameters: