Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»New vehicle miles travelled (VMT) monitor available free to help track Covid-19 road usage

New vehicle miles travelled (VMT) monitor available free to help track Covid-19 road usage

0
By on Covid-19, Data & Modeling, Funding

In order to help transportation planners track vehicle usage during the Covid-19 ‘shelter-in-place’ programs across the US, StreetLight Data, in partnership with Cuebiq is offering free access to its vehicle miles travelled application – VMT Monitor – a tool that could help predict future gas tax revenues, which have important implications for future funds.

Using it planners can access VMT metrics segmented by county (over 3,100 are catered for across the USA) updated every 48 hours, providing accurate metrics, at no cost.

StreetLight, which specialises in data analytics for mobility, and longtime location intelligence partner Cuebiq have joined forces to develop this resource. Cuebiq has also developed a near-real time Mobility Index, validated by a coalition of leading research organisations leveraging its insights to improve the outbreak forecast and response.

To turn this Index into a daily VMT estimate, StreetLight fused Cuebiq’s Index with its own algorithms that transform GPS data into contextualised, aggregated, and normalised travel patterns, as well as its deep repositories of data depicting historical VMT.

VMT data is critical to estimating and projecting gas tax and toll revenues (which feed budgets), pollution changes and more. StreetLight’s map and downloadable metrics allow planners to account for this unprecedented volatility in travel.

“Transportation professionals make critical budget and planning projections based on gas tax revenue and other factors derived from VMT,” said Laura Schewel, CEO and co-founder of StreetLight. “The recent massive drop in travel is throwing off all those plans. This data-driven map gets the key metrics out quickly, with local granularity, to those who need them. Planners, like everyone else, are adjusting to a new reality and we’re here to help navigate it. We hope this, in some way, can help our transportation community in this difficult and unprecedented time.”

The map and data will be accessible for free to all planners, researchers and engineers, as well as the general public and StreetLight’s current customers, on the company’s website at www.streetlightdata.com/VMT-monitor.

Share.

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since he joined the company in May 2014. Prior to this he worked on some of the UK's leading consumer magazine titles including Men's Health and Glamour, beginning his career in journalism in 1997 after graduating with a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts

Comments are closed.