New appointments at ITS (UK)

It was announced this week (ends 1 May 2020) that Karla Jakeman of Innovate UK has been appointed vice chair of the UK’s Intelligent Transport Society, ITS (UK).

The former Honda product Design Quality Engineer has been with Innovate UK for more than five years and is its Connected Transport Innovation Lead. She steps up to Vice Chair after Ryan Hood’s promotion to Chair of the Organisation earlier in the month.

“I am a huge fan of ITS (UK) and all the great work it does for the industry,” said Karla. “Everything from its sharing of best practice to supporting Women in ITS, Young Professionals and inclusive mobility, ITS (UK) is a force for good and I am thrilled that the members think I’m worthy of such a role.”

Meanwhile the Young Professional Forum itself has new leadership. James Bullen from Atkins is the new Chair, again stepping up from Vice Chair, while Ashik Mohammed Nazar from Arup has been elected the new Vice Chair. He told a Young Professionals Forum virtual meeting the Forum would “stand up for the needs” of those starting out in ITS.

Ashik has committed to mapping out the YPF members and reaching out to young professionals in all organisations operating within the industry to better engage and provide them with the opportunities to broaden their network through effective collaboration at this stage of their career.

“I want to provide a platform that provides tangible benefits to the YPF members and generates interest among other young engineering aspirants to join the ITS industry,” he added. “With my experience to date, approachable character and passionate work-ethic, these objectives that I set out to achieve could be realised; which in turn would benefit the wider industry.”

“I am so encouraged about these appointments,” said ITS (UK) Secretary General Jennie Martin. “Karla and Ashik are at different stages of their careers, but it’s the fact they have different backgrounds and experience that makes this so exciting. Karla has proved herself to be a thoughtful, committed member of Council for many years now and will bring those skills to the role of Vice Chair during the challenges we have at present and, hopefully, the run-up to the UK staging the ITS World Congress in 2024 if we are chosen to host. Ashik beat off stiff competition to the Vice Chair role of the Young Professionals Forum, but his track record at Arup and long commitment to our Forum makes him a worthy appointee.”