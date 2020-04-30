AUDIO: Why Covid-19 represents an infrastructure investment opportunity

Traffic Technology Today
By on Audio, Covid-19, Funding

In the brand new ITE Talks Transportation podcast, Bernie Wagenblast talks to Paul Skoutelas, president and CEO of the American Public Transportation Association, about the effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on public transit and wider transportation world. In the clip below Skoutelas explains why he believes this is the perfect moment for governments to press ahead with multi-billion dollar infrastructure investment programmes. You can hear the whole interview at Transportation Radio.

