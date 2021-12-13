IBTTA appoints new director of communications and director of content development

The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA), the worldwide association for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve the tolling industry, has named Jennifer Walsh as its director of communications and Jacob Barron as its director of content development.

“I’m excited to have Jennifer and Jake join the IBTTA team,” says Patrick D. Jones, executive director and CEO of IBTTA. “Their energy, creativity, and passion for transportation will help us expand public understanding of how tolling, pricing, and road usage charging can address critical infrastructure needs. Also, the skill and experience they bring to IBTTA will help us better serve the members and strengthen our collaboration with other associations in the transportation space.”

Prior to joining IBTTA, Jennifer was the director of marketing and communications for the nonprofit Gradient Learning. Previously, Jennifer served as the deputy director for the Office of News and Public Information for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, which includes the Transportation Research Board.

During her tenure there, she led the communication strategy for more than 200 studies and events—including the report Renewing the National Commitment to the Interstate Highway System. Before joining the Academies, Jennifer worked for the public relations firm Tricom Associates, Inc. on advocacy-based campaigns. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Virginia Tech and bachelor’s degrees in chemistry, political science, and journalism from Ohio University.

Serving as IBTTA’s chief storyteller, Jacob previously worked for the American Gas Association (AGA) as a senior manager of communications. Before that, he was associate director of communications with the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), where he was responsible for developing written, design, and video content to support PLASTICS’ advocacy, outreach, and business development units.

Prior to PLASTICS, Jacob worked for nearly eight years for the National Association of Credit Management (NACM), an organization that represents commercial trade creditors and financial risk managers, serving in various communications and government affairs positions. Jacob holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in both communications and English from Virginia Tech.