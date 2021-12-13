Portsmouth clean air zone goes live – with Yunex Traffic technology

Portsmouth is the latest city in the UK to launch a clean air zone. The scheme, which came into operation on 29 November, uses Yunex Traffic’s Sicore II ANPR cameras to identify and register every vehicle that enters the zone.

Portsmouth City Council launched its new clean air zone (CAZ) on 29 November. Drivers of non-compliant HGVs, buses, coaches, taxi and private hire vehicles will now pay a charge to drive through the zone in the south west side of the city.

The government-mandated CAZ is designed to ensure the city achieves compliance with legal limits of nitrogen dioxide levels in the shortest possible time. The CAZ combines Yunex Traffic’s proven ANPR cameras and enforcement technology to improve air quality in the city. Drivers of private cars, vans and motorcycles will not be charged to drive in Portsmouth but may be charged to driver in other clean air zones in the UK.

“We should be speaking about air quality every day,” says Portsmouth City councillor Dave Ashmore, cabinet member for Community Safety and Environment. “There are so many ways we can all make a difference to the air quality in our city. It might be using public transport more, ditching the second car and joining a car club, making your next vehicle electric, or walking, catching the bus or renting an e-scooter for your next short journey”.

The information captured at each location is then interfaced with the UK government’s national Clean Air Zone database for vehicle checking and payment.

“Following the introduction of a clean air zone in Birmingham earlier this year, we’re delighted that Yunex Traffic technology is also at the center of Portsmouth’s new scheme,” says Wilke Reints, managing director, of Yunex Traffic in the UK. “The zone has been tailored to meet the needs of those living and working in Portsmouth and will improve air quality for local people. I’m proud that our innovative technology is playing an important part in this and look forward to seeing air quality improvements as a result of the CAZ now that it’s live.”