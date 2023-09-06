Greg Winfree appointed to USDOT Advisory Committee on Transportation Equity

The Honorable Gregory Winfree, director of the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI), has been appointed to the USDOT’s Advisory Committee on Transportation Equity (ACTE), by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg

Secretary Buttigieg has re-established ACTE to provide independent advice and recommendations about the various contexts of transportation equity from a variety of leaders representing different transportation stakeholders.

ACTE was originally initiated during the tenure of USDOT Secretary Anthony Foxx. The re-establishment of ACTE is necessary for USDOT to carry out its mission to deliver the world’s leading transportation system, serving all American people through the safe, efficient, sustainable, and equitable movement of people and goods.

Winfree, a regular opinion columnist for TTi magazine and website (you can read his latest here) and a former assistant secretary of transportation, said he is eager to join the advisory committee’s work to address inequities and expand access to transportation for all Americans.

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act represents a once-in-a-generation investment in transportation infrastructure,” said Winfree. “I’m looking forward to bringing my perspective as the director of the largest university-affiliated transportation research institute in the country to the Advisory Committee on Transportation Equity for the US Department of Transportation. A voice on behalf of rural communities is necessary; We must ensure that no community is left behind.”

ACTE plays a vital role in guiding the federal government’s initiatives to ensure that transportation planning and investment promote equal access and benefits for all citizens and for rural and urban communities. The panel consists of leaders from diverse fields, including transportation, social equity, environmental justice, urban planning, and community development. Together, members work to promote dialogue, research, and innovative solutions to address disparities that may adversely impact transportation systems.

“We are grateful to the distinguished members of ACTE, and I look forward to working with them as we continue our efforts to bring better infrastructure — and the jobs and opportunities that come with it — to every community across the country,” said Secretary Buttigieg.