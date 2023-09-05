Yunex Traffic announces major deal with Bay Area Toll Authority in California

Global ITS specialist Yunex Traffic has announced a multi-million-dollar, multi-year agreement to provide express lane and bridge tolling facility maintenance services for the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) in California.

The contract covers toll infrastructure at the San Francisco Bay area’s seven state-owned bridges including the Bay, Antioch, Richmond, Dumbarton, and San Mateo, as well as express lanes within the Bay Area transportation network.

The contract includes the maintenance, repair, and inspection of multiple ITS devices, as well as supporting equipment including electrical systems, HVAC, generators, stationary and variable message signs, landscaping and much more.

As part of the agreement, Yunex Traffic will provide BATA access to a simple-to-use, integrated customer software portal that includes current and historical maintenance status of all the agency’s included assets, from CMS sign controllers to toll booths. Traffic managers and agency leaders will be able to view data to determine how and where to invest time, energy, and money in the maintenance of the entire system.

“BATA is excited about the opportunity to work with Yunex Traffic on this contract,” said Angela Louie, P.E., MSCE principal program coordinator for the Bay Area Toll Authority. “Updating and maintaining our infrastructure is critical to ensuring high, quality, safe roadway operations for our residents, and Yunex has the skill and ITS maintenance experience needed to get the job done.”

The agreement between Yunex Traffic and BATA is scheduled to last for three years with a three-year extension, providing day-to-day maintenance staff throughout the contract’s duration.