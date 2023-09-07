City Of Bellevue selects Iteris’ SaaS solution for smart mobility program

The City of Bellevue in the State of Washington, US, has awarded Iteris with a contract for a smart mobility, safety, and sustainability project, representing the expansion of Iteris’ software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the Pacific Northwest.

Under the terms of the three-year SaaS agreement, Bellevue will have access to Iteris’ proprietary mobility data set, ClearData, as well as both the ClearGuide Roadways and Safety solutions to perform sophisticated mobility analytics.

Because ClearGuide relies on diverse probe data sources rather than data collected from in-field hardware, this will result in a citywide capability, without any infrastructure installation needed, to track transportation trends across the city with minimal resources.

Additionally, ClearGuide will enable Bellevue to identify and rank regional speeding hotspots in a proactive manner, rather than relying on past crash data alone.

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, a complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, AI, advanced sensors, advisory services, and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We are thrilled to be able to support Bellevue’s goal of creating an effective Speed Management Plan,” said Mark Nogaki, senior vice president of sales at Iteris. “ClearGuide enables users to understand safety through regular, proactive ranking and through an intuitive user interface and interactive map to make the creation of such plans significantly easier, more effective, and measurable.”