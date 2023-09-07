50 ITS companies write to UK Prime Minister to urge laws for AVs, smart ticketing, e-scooters and MaaS

A letter to the UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, signed by over 50 businesses in the intelligent transport sector, has called on the Government to move forward with a Future of Transport Bill in the upcoming King’s Speech, which will be delivered at the State Opening of Parliament on November 7 to outline legislative plans for the months ahead.

The open letter organised by Intelligent Transport Systems UK (ITS UK), highlights the need for the bill, originally promised in the Queen’s Speech in May 2022, to deliver the right environment for transport innovation to continue to thrive in the UK.

It is expected that such a bill will include proposed regulations for self- and remote-driving vehicles, plans to move forward with industry reforms to enable smarter ticketing options, provide certainty on the future of micro-mobility schemes and support the development of Mobility as a Service (MaaS).

“The UK is home to some of the most innovative transport technology companies in the world, including those working in areas like connected and autonomous vehicles, smart ticketing, micro-mobility and Mobility as a Service,” says Max Sugarman, chief executive of Intelligent Transport Systems UK (ITS UK). “For the sector to continue to thrive, it needs a Future of Transport Bill that builds upon the work of the Law Commission on remote and self-driving vehicles, that allows the rail sector to modernise through industry reform, that sets out a long-term plan for shared micro-mobility schemes and which sets up the right framework for the development of a more integrated transport system through MaaS.

“With a bill promised in the 2022 Queen’s Speech, it is now more urgent than ever that we see legislation introduced. We urge the Prime Minister to bring a bill forward in November, when the King opens Parliament and look forward to working with Government to support our transport sector, with the jobs, economic growth and investment it provides.”

Lead Photograph: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street