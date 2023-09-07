London’s new Superloop bus network gets two new services

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that it will be pressing ahead with plans to introduce two brand new express bus routes to the Superloop network, following a public consultation and the publication of reports into the consultations.

The Superloop is a transformative network of express bus services to enhance public transport provision in outer London and maximise the benefits of the London-wide ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) expansion, which came into effect on August 29.

The first Superloop bus was launched in July and there are currently four Superloop services in operation, with the London Mayor, Sadiq Kahn, confirming that the loop will be complete by spring 2024, subject to consultation. This excludes route SL4, which will start when the Silvertown tunnel opens in 2025.

The new routes will allow customers to connect with nearly 50 other local bus routes across north and northeast London, offering quicker journeys and more transport options for people moving between transport hubs and town centre locations..

The Mayor of London and TfL are committed to enhancing the bus network, with more than 95% of Londoners living within 400 metres of a bus stop. In addition to plans for the Superloop, TfL continues to pursue enhancements to the bus network in partnership with London’s boroughs and has consulted on adding more than 500,000 bus kilometres this year.

Thanks to the Mayor’s Hopper Fare, customers can take unlimited journeys within an hour for just £1.75. This not only saves money on multi-route journeys, but incentivises Londoners to travel more sustainably.

“Londoners can already ride on Superloop buses and I can’t wait for these two brand new routes to join them, providing quicker links between transport hubs, town centres, schools and hospitals in outer London,” says Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. “It’s great to see large numbers of Londoners saying these new routes could replace private car journeys, offering even more sustainable transport options and helping to build a better, fairer and greener London for all.”

“These two new services will be a significant addition to the bus network, providing additional bus services in busy transport hubs and locations across the north London area, as well as offering more travel options connecting to numerous other bus routes,” says Geoff Hobbs, TfL’s director of Public Transport Service Planning. “As well as a new look and feel of the buses, the new SL1 and SL10 express bus services will provide cleaner, cost-effective, sustainable options for those making journeys in outer London. We’ll be working closely with operators and other partners to introduce these new routes as quickly as possible, to improve public transport options and maximise the benefits of the recent expansion of ULEZ.”