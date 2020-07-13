Aimsun appoints first new CEO in 20 years

Traffic modelling and simulation firm Aimsun, now part of the Siemens Mobility group, has announced the appointment of Alex Gerodimos (left) as its new chief executive officer. He replaces Jaime Ferrer, who has stepped down after more than 20 years in the position.

“Jaime has taken the company from its inception as a tiny university spin-off to its position today as a valued part of the Siemens Mobility family,” says Alex Gerodimos. “We will miss Jaime and are all deeply grateful to him for his years of dedication to Aimsun – he has left a solid legacy for us to build on and we look forward to taking the company into the future together.”

“Since the origins of Aimsun, our goal has always been to develop superlative software and provide great service,” says Jaime Ferrer (right). “I feel privileged to have worked with the fantastic team that has made this possible, and to have had customers and clients who have always been so appreciative of our efforts. I’m sure Alex and the team have a brilliant future ahead of them.”

“Jaime’s leading role has been key to Aimsun’s success and we see Alex as his natural successor,” says Markus Schlitt, Siemens ITS CEO. “In addition to his many years in the transportation industry and with Aimsun, Alex is deeply customer focused and has rich international experience. We have no doubt that he will develop the full potential of Aimsun as a Siemens business.”