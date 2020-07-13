Covid-19: New social-distancing road signage is coupled with data collection in Bolton, UK

Bolton, in Greater Manchester, northwest England, is currently deploying new Covid-19 signage from TWM Traffic Control on its temporary bicycle lanes – with built-in cycle counters, to monitor usage of this new infrastructure.

The cycle lanes are required to support Covid-19 plans on reducing overcrowding on public transport while reducing the volume of traffic on key routes into the main town centres.

The signs alert drivers of the new road layout, remind road users about the need for social distancing, and monitor road usage via it inbuilt radar technology that will record traffic counts, entry and exit speed, average speed and the volume of cyclists who choose to use the new cycle lane via a cycle counter.

Data can be accessed and downloaded through the TWM CMS cloud-based system removing the need for site visits which in turn helps reduce cost, eliminates potential safety incidents and helps reduce the authorities carbon impact on the environment.

“At TWM, we have a passion for developing systems that bring safety benefits to both drivers and pedestrians,” says Chris Rayner, national sales manager at TWM. “The unprecedented impact of Covid-19 has led many of us to change the way we live our lives from working at home to being apart from our loved ones for prolonged periods of time. Now, as people return to work and the UK starts to re-open for business, we want to ensure that social distancing is maintained so we can continue to bring the rate of infection down.

“These circumstances have led us to creating this new signage that can be used by councils in town centres or by businesses that will remind the public and employees alike that social distancing is still important moving forward.”

The class 2 reflective Covid-19 sign is manufactured from 3mm aluminium and is powder coated black front and back with 120mm diameter amber corner flashers for enhanced visibility. The light output of the directional LED display is controlled via the inbuilt photocell, achieving best performance whatever the light or weather conditions and the rear of the sign is fitted with aluminium channel rail for easy post-installation.

The Covid-19 flashing amber sign can be designed with bespoke messages or in accordance with government signage guidelines. They have been developed for councils, private sites and any applications where staff and public are returning to work, helping them ensure they are adhering to the government guidance.