Tecsidel sold to Eysa as it expands in tolling and ITS

Spanish mobility solutions operator Eysa (with operations in Spain, Latin America and the United States) has been chosen as the best bidder to acquire ITS, tolling, access control and logistics solutions provider, Tecsidel.

Eysa continues to advance in its strategic plan to become a global player in solutions oriented to the mobility of people and goods, as well as in the control of access to cities (low emission zones and urban tolls) and multimodal solutions focused on the integration of public transport.

Tecsidel’s business divisions include tolling and ITS solutions, which cover both software design and the integration of the necessary hardware to operate and control infrastructures, with cutting-edge systems such as ‘free flow’, where Tecsidel has been a global pioneer, allowing the implementation of smart toll collection by eliminating physical barriers. This reduces infrastructure costs, ensures reliable operation without the risk of fraud, increases traffic mobility, and reduces congestion and pollution.

“Tecsidel has a track record of more than 40 years providing complex solutions with a strong technological component in Europe, Asia and Latin America,” says Javier Delgado, CEO of Eysa. “We want to continue growing and offering administrations and large infrastructure operators all kinds of solutions to improve mobility and the quality of life of citizens. This acquisition allows us to improve our value proposition to our customers, explore new markets and expand our capabilities in infrastructure pay-per-use. It should be noted that this is EYSA’s first investment after HIG Capital’s entry into our shareholding through its new infrastructure fund.”

“This acquisition reinforces Eysa’s current portfolio of solutions designed for the urban environment, and allows us to grow in intercity mobility solutions globally, which means access to a market, in its broadest definition, of more than 40 billion dollars, as well as giving us exposure to strategic markets such as the USA, India and Brazil, where infrastructure development will accelerate strongly in the coming years,” adds Iván Pérez, director of corporate strategy at Eysa.

For his part Víctor Gil, CEO of Tecsidel, has highlights “the high complementarity and synergies in customers, products and sectors that will allow us to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that will appear in the booming businesses in which we operate to continue to grow and maintain our position as a technological benchmark in the market.”