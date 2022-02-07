Podcast #21: How to make V2P work – an interview with Commsignia’s András Váradi

If pedestrians and other vulnerable road users can be included in the connected vehicle ecosystem, the safety benefits will be huge. András Váradi, research director with Commsignia, talks with TTi editor Tom Stone about how new solutions that harness ultra wideband (UWB) technology, already built into smartphones, coupled with roadside infrastructure will take pedestrian protection to the next level.

