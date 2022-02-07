Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»Podcast #21: How to make V2P work – an interview with Commsignia’s András Váradi

Podcast #21: How to make V2P work – an interview with Commsignia’s András Váradi

0
By on Connected Vehicles, Podcast

If pedestrians and other vulnerable road users can be included in the connected vehicle ecosystem, the safety benefits will be huge. András Váradi, research director with Commsignia, talks with TTi editor Tom Stone about how new solutions that harness ultra wideband (UWB) technology, already built into smartphones, coupled with roadside infrastructure will take pedestrian protection to the next level.

Interview with András Váradi begins at 5:45

This episode of the TTi Podcast is sponsored by Commsignia, a market leader in V2X solutions

You can also listen via the following podcast platforms:
Share this story:

About Author

mm

Saul Wordsworth is editor-at-large of Traffic Technology International (TTi), and presenter and producer of the TTi Podcast. He is an author and keen cyclist, and lives in north London.

Related Posts