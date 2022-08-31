Traffic Technology Today
AUDIO: The US truck parking shortage and its role in inflation

By on Audio, Smart Parking

The Covid-19 pandemic helped to expose a chronic shortage of truck drivers in America – and a scarcity of places for those truckers to park, too. That has big implications for how we get the products we need, and how much we pay for them. In this clip from the latest edition of the Thinking Transportation podcast from Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI), research scientist, Nicole Katsikides, discusses why this vital part of our transport network is often overlooked. To hear the whole episode log onto the Thinking Transportation homepage or find the podcast on your favorite streaming service.

Guest info: Nicole Katsikides has worked in transportation planning, policy, and operations for agencies like the Maryland Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, and now at TTI for over 20 years. Her focus is on freight mobility and efficiency solutions. She is a member of the Transportation Research Board’s Freight Planning and Logistics Committee and Trucking Industry Research Committee. Nicole is also an adjunct professor for freight logistics at the Community College of Baltimore County.

