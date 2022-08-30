Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»VIDEO: Get ready for ITS World Congress in LA

VIDEO: Get ready for ITS World Congress in LA

0
By on Event News, Videos

This video gives a brief taste of what to expect from the ITS World Congress, which will be will be held September 18-22 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will bring together industry stakeholders, including policymakers, OEM’s, entrepreneurs, researchers, academics, investors, and other leaders from around the world to connect, network, and participate in live education sessions in which industry experts present the latest developments in ITS along with a comprehensive expo floor showcasing cutting-edge technology. Don’t miss the ITS World Congress special in the September 2022 edition of TTi magazine.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts