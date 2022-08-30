VIDEO: Get ready for ITS World Congress in LA

This video gives a brief taste of what to expect from the ITS World Congress, which will be will be held September 18-22 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The event will bring together industry stakeholders, including policymakers, OEM’s, entrepreneurs, researchers, academics, investors, and other leaders from around the world to connect, network, and participate in live education sessions in which industry experts present the latest developments in ITS along with a comprehensive expo floor showcasing cutting-edge technology. Don’t miss the ITS World Congress special in the September 2022 edition of TTi magazine.