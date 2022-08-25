Virginia DOT selects Iteris for CAV technology initiative

Iteris Inc has secured a sub-contract from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to provide connected and automated vehicle (CAV) related planning services.

The project supports VDOT’s initiative to keep pace with advancements in CAV technologies. The goal is to ensure an efficient transition to future transportation systems management and operations. This is achieved through an understanding of CAV data needs, cybersecurity and privacy risks, technology trends, and the potential for altering the transportation data paradigm.

Under the terms of the sub-contract, Iteris will deliver a CAV data strategic plan to assist VDOT staff in understanding how the state can accommodate current and future data needs to manage congestion, improve safety and enhance CAV readiness.

“We are proud to support VDOT’s forward-thinking CAV initiative with what will be the first strategic plan of its kind in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” says Dr Moe Zarean, general manager, Mobility Operations Services at Iteris. “Iteris’ involvement in the growing connectedness of multimodal road users positions us to help communities around the nation prepare for the future, and enhance the value, effectiveness and resilience of their existing transportation infrastructure.”

The project is in line with several CAV deployments that Iteris is working on across the US, including oversight of pilot deployments, smart work zones, advanced pedestrian detection and automated commercial vehicle inspections. Iteris also led the development and evolution of the US ITS architecture reference for over three decades, initiating the Connected Vehicle Reference Implementation Architecture in 2012 and continues to support the evolution of the combined ARC-IT for the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.