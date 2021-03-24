VIDEO: Randy Iwasaki on the importance of data in transportation

Traffic Technology Today
Randy Iwasaki, former director of the California Department of Transportation and former executive director of the Contra Costa Transportation Authority, talks about how his desire for better data drew him to his new role as leader of state and local transportation at Amazon Web Services. He was speaking to RoadBotics, whom he works with in an advisory capacity, to coincide with the launch of its interactive, pavement condition report for 20 US cities.

