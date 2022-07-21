VIDEO: Are we too car-dependent? New film focuses on VRU safety

A new Amazon TV/PBS documentary, The Street Project, is to highlight troubling statistics for vulnerable road users (VRUs) – cyclist and pedestrian deaths have increased by 44% in the USA in the last 10 years. It will investigate how and why we have reached this point, show what people are already doing about it, and ask how we can do more. This trailer gives a taste of what to expect when the full version is available for streaming from August 25.

The full film will look to history to tell the story about humanity’s relationship to the streets and the global citizen-led fight to make communities safer. Digging deep into the root causes of traffic violence, the filmmakers have engaged a diverse array of experts including street historian Peter Norton (a recent guest on the Transportation Podcast form TTi), city planner Jeff Speck, and urban design expert Mikael Colville-Andersen.

These expert interviews are interwoven with the stories of real people working to make their communities safer. The Amazon TV/PBS documentary being distributed by PBS International that will begin streaming in the USA on August 25 on Amazon, Apple, and other platforms.