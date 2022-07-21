European Parking Association partners with MaaS Alliance

The European Parking Association and the MaaS Alliance have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic partnership to support knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

The MoU is designed to create momentum and scalability for sustainable mobility services and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and the wide use of data in the mobility ecosystem.

The two organisations have overlapping interests within the smart and sustainable transition of cities, societies and industries, particularly in the area of mobility. The collaboration will focus on sharing knowledge on the development of MaaS for sustainable mobility solutions in cities. It will aim to support the development of MaaS while exploring new opportunities and preconditions for MaaS in different environments and back the development of a common framework for sustainable MaaS services that could be adopted widely around the world.

The parties will support evidence-based policymaking in the field of MaaS and data-driven mobility systems through joint advocacy and awareness-raising campaigns. They will also jointly host knowledge-sharing events such as workshops, roundtables, webinars and events for the urban mobility community and other relevant groups.

