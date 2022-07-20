Gothenburg set to install large-scale, urban, free-flow multilane tolling

The Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) has selected Kapsch TrafficCom to design and build a new multi-lane free-flow system (MLFF) in Gothenburg, Sweden, and to run it for 10 years.

The MLFF scheme, which covers a complex city area which sees approximately 150 million vehicles pass through each year, will be one of the biggest urban congestion charging projects in the world in terms of tolling stations and charging points.

Gothenburg’s existing system, which was supplied by two different providers, is reaching the end of its life. As a result, the 42 existing tolling stations consisting of 85 charging and checkpoints will be fully replaced, covering a total of 138 lanes.

The new MLFF system allows vehicles to be identified automatically at the free-flow tolling stations, under any traffic and climatic conditions. The information captured is transmitted to the back-office of the Swedish Transport Agency (Transportstyrelsen) for processing and invoicing taxation decisions to the vehicle owners. The scheme generates approximately E90 million in tax revenue per year.

“We are proud to have won this large-scale contract and look forward to implementing a reliable and high-performing system in Gothenburg,” says Mikael Hejel, Kapsch TrafficCom area sales manager for the Nordic countries. “Our system will capture vehicle data in a quality which is the best-in-class within the tolling industry. We will provide the best possible information to enable the authority to make the correct taxation decisions of the vehicles using the infrastructure.”

The contract covers both the replacement of all existing charging points and checkpoints by the new Kapsch TrafficCom MLFF system, as well as the technical operation for 10 years. There are also options to extend the technical operation and to supply additional charging points and checkpoints.

Images: Adobe Stock.