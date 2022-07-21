Granite River Labs extends European test lab’s capabilities with Rohde & Schwarz technology

Granite River Labs (GRL) has added the R&S ZNB20 vector network analyzer (VNA) from Rohde & Schwarz to the test equipment resources at its recently opened state-of-the-art high-speed digital compliance test laboratory in Karlsruhe, Germany,

With the R&S ZNB20, which complements the previously acquired R&S RTP164 high-performance oscilloscope, the GRL test lab’s range of industry services is being extended to VNA-based measurements for verification, debugging and compliance tests of cable assemblies and connectors for Automotive Ethernet, Automotive SerDes Alliance, USB, HDMI, and many other standards.

GRL can also provide customer services for accurate test fixture characterization and de-embedding in high-speed digital and RF applications.

The R&S ZNB20 provides powerful tools for test fixture characterization and deembedding. It offers a wide range of measurement results, both in frequency and in time domain, including transmission line impedance, signal rise time and skew as well as eye diagram and automated mask testing. In combination with the R&S ZNrun compliance automation software, it automates the complete test process from data collection, postprocessing and test report generation.

The R&S RTP is based on a real-time signal processing architecture and provides a powerful tool set for verification and debug, including real-time de-embedding, real-time eye diagram, high-speed serial pattern trigger and protocol decoding, as well as an industry leading jitter and noise separation. Utilizing the Compliance Test framework the instrument executes automated tests for various high-speed digital interfaces with image-based workflow guidance and a comprehensive test report.

Martin Stumpf, segment manager for digital design test at Rohde & Schwarz, says: “We are happy to move forward with our partnership with Granite River Labs and equip their new test lab in the heart of Europe. Pairing our expertise in test and measurement with the compliance and certification competency of Granite River Labs will help customers bring their products for current and future high-speed digital communications to market more quickly.”

Holger Kunz, president of Worldwide Services for GRL, says: “We are pleased to be moving forward in our partnership with Rohde & Schwarz to ensure a world-class product development ecosystem in Europe. With this relationship, GRL will be able to combine their deep technical expertise with our own extensive capabilities to support the introduction of next-generation products and solutions.”