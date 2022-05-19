Swarco’s VMS upgrade helps to keep London traffic flowing

Swarco Traffic Ltd has completed work on a series of variable message sign (VMS) upgrades for Transport for London (TfL) across the UK capital, as well as integrating its management and monitoring technologies.

The traffic technology company has upgraded communications to all 134 TfL VMS across London to UTMC, and also deployed its intelligent and modular MyCity platform, enabling TfL operators to update, manage and monitor the signs remotely.

John Pickworth, managing director of Swarco Traffic, says: “We are working hard to constantly evolve and further improve MyCity; and as an open and modular platform that can interface with any existing solutions, it offers transformative potential.”

TfL maintenance contractors competed the installation works in March 2022.

“We work to keep people moving on London’s roads safely and it’s vital for us to be able to communicate information to people travelling on the network,” says Carl Eddlestone, head of asset operations at TFL. “This upgrade to our variable message signs makes it easier for us to do this and we are working closely with Swarco on these improvements, which will benefit road users across the capital.”

