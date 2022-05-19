Iteris subcontracted to operate and manage LA Metro’s countywide signal priority system

Iteris Inc has been awarded a US$1.5 million subcontract by HNTB Corp to provide operations, maintenance and management services for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro) NextGen countywide signal priority (CSP) system.

Under the agreement, Iteris will operate and manage LA Metro’s vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X)-enabled CSP system on an ongoing basis.

The CSP system, which Iteris designed, implemented, integrated and managed under previous contracts with LA Metro dating back to 2008, is the largest signal priority project in the US. It brings total deployments of Iteris’ CSP connected bus solutions to over 600 signalized intersections in the region.

The V2X-enabled CSP system will use existing on-bus priority request systems that incorporate GPS-based automatic vehicle location equipment, wireless communications and advanced intersection traffic controller technologies that provide intersection-based priority granting capabilities.

“We are excited to support our work on this important smart mobility infrastructure initiative with LA Metro in the operations and maintenance phase of the Countywide Signal Priority Program,” says Steven Bradley, regional vice president, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. “Improving safety, efficiency and sustainability for all modes of transportation is a priority for Iteris, and our continued involvement in this program is a testament to the efficiency of our vehicle-to-infrastructure approach to mitigate traffic congestion and improve the environment throughout southern California metropolitan areas, as well as nationwide.”

LA Metro is one of the largest public transportation agencies in the US, serving more than 10 million residents, covering over 83 square miles of Los Angeles County.