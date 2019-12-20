Iteris to provide traffic engineering services for major California transit project

Supplier of applied informatics systems for the transportation industry, Iteris Inc. has been awarded a US$2.05m sub-contract to provide traffic engineering design services for a major transit project in southern California.

The new contract comes from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro), with Iteris providing traffic operations analysis and traffic engineering design services for a new light rail transit (LRT) system in Los Angeles County. The award represents the continued expansion of the company’s multimodal and urban transit integration initiatives in southern California and across the USA. The project continues Iteris’ active involvement in the development of LA Metro’s transit system over the past 25 years. Under the terms of the two-year sub-contract agreement, with Gannett Fleming Inc., which is extendable for six additional years for design and construction support operations, Iteris will provide design services for a new LRT system at more than 60 signalised intersections as part of the US$1.3bn East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Project.

The major LRT project will include 14 at-grade stations, mostly in the median of Van Nuys Boulevard, with an overall travel time of just over 30 minutes, serving an expected 30,000 daily transit riders by 2040. Currently, buses operating along the corridor represent the seventh-highest transit ridership in the LA Metro system. Ground-breaking is scheduled for 2022, which will enable the service to open for operation in time for the 2028 Summer Olympics, which are being hosted by Los Angeles. The project will improve public transport services along the 9.2 miles (14.8km) corridor in the San Fernando Valley. Iteris says the deal underscores its commitment to making use of the latest integrated arterial and transit signal communication technology to improve safety and efficiency in public transit networks nationwide.

“We are proud to be part of the team that will design and implement this groundbreaking project for LA Metro, which involves the integration of urban rail transit within a major arterial corridor in Los Angeles County,” said Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager of transportation systems at Iteris. “In support of Los Angeles County’s Measure M Program, we look forward to incorporating advanced design solutions, intersection traffic control technologies, and signal system communications to ultimately improve safety and efficiency for the more than 25,000 daily transit riders.”