Iteris awarded US$5.4m contract extension by San Francisco Bay Area MTC

San Francisco’s Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) has awarded Iteris a US$5.4 million contract extension to continue its use of next-generation services to power the Bay Area’s 511 traveller information system.

Iteris has been providing key services of the 511 SF Bay traveller information system to the MTC since 2015 and the new contract extension will continue this partnership a further two years. Under the terms of the contract extension with the MTC, Iteris will continue to operate and maintain the 511 SF Bay interactive voice response (IVR) system, and provide regional transit data integration, software support and technical services for the MTC’s 511 Operations Center. These efforts will ensure continued innovation and longevity, while preserving the functionality and features that the MTC and 511 SF Bay travellers depend on.

“Iteris is excited to extend our partnership with the San Francisco Bay Area MTC by continuing to operate key services of the region’s 511 traveler information system,” says Scott Carlson, vice president and assistant general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “We are committed to ensuring the San Francisco Bay Area travellers and public transit riders, who make 1.5 million daily trips, are able to access accurate, real-time travel information that improves their mobility across the nine-county region.”

Iteris provides multimodal traveler information services for 11 state and regional transportation agencies across the U.S. as part of the ClearMobility Platform, supporting over 63 million combined interactions and 7.1 million individual IVR phone calls in the past year alone.

The ClearMobility Platform is able to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.