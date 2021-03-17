Florida DOT adds voice interaction and live video to FL511 traveller information app

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced that it is upgrading its Florida 511 (FL511) Advanced Traveler Information System to include live streaming video, map legend

enhancements, and voice interaction

The updates are being introduced ahead of the 2021 hurricane season, with the live streaming video feature allowing passengers to view current driving conditions on all interstates, toll facilities, and other major Florida routes.

Additionally, drawbridge crossings were added to the website’s map legend to show when drawbridges are raised and may be impacting traffic.

“The department is consistently looking for innovative ways to improve safety and enhance

mobility across our transportation system,” says FDOT Secretary Kevin J Thibault. “The updates to FL511 will allow Florida’s road users to efficiently reach their daily destinations, navigate safely around traffic conditions, and make travel plans in case of an emergency, such as a hurricane. The department encourages all Floridians to incorporate FL511 into their preparedness plans.”

The mobile app provides directions with travel times to any destination in Florida and real-time traffic information on incidents, congestion, construction, closures on interstates, toll roads, and other major roadways.

FL511’s phone Interactive Voice Response system will transition to the mobile app, and the department encourages motorists to download the free FL511 mobile app or visit FL511.com to use as a planning tool to obtain real-time traffic information.

For more information on how to use the FL511 Mobile App, please click here. For additional

updates on Florida 511, follow FL511 on social media